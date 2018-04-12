Using Technology to Enhance Student Space and Student Engagement (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Like many other institutions of higher education, the Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) strives to keep pace with the technological preferences of its millennial learners. Inspired by these first-generation digital natives, CCAC has engaged in an intentional, self-reflective examination of both its everyday business processes and its learning environments."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Who knows more about student engagement than students themselves? With students at the helm, this project incorporates tech into shared spaces to help everyone connect and collaborate. —Eduwire Editors