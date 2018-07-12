Use of cloud-based services growing on campuses, but at what cost? (Education Dive)

"Some institutions are broadening their use of cloud-based applications, but that move can result in hefty costs in manpower and new technology that may not add value in all cases, and experts say such investments should be undertaken strategically, according to Inside Higher Education."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Cloud-based services provide scale and redundancy, but upfront costs and training time are often far more than universities expect. This Education Dive analysis weighs the pros and cons. —Eduwire Editors