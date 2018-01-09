University of Maryland Taps GPUs to Boost Performance of Engineering Apps (EdTech Magazine)

"Increasingly, universities are shuttering computer labs in favor of spaces that provide virtual access to apps and software, which bolsters flexibility for students."—Source: EdTech Magazine



WHY THIS MATTERS:

The only constant is flux, and it was just a matter of time before the computer lab was on the chopping block. We’re seeing this trend play out in schools across the country. From old photo labs (RIP) to the standard computer lab, college spaces are being reimagined for apps, virtualization labs, and AR/VR/MR possibilities. Read this fascinating case study of one such reinvention —Eduwire Editors