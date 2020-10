"There’s a reason why the movie industry is so profitable. There is simply no other experience like total immersion in a story you love."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When online offerings use better production methods, course video content is amplified — it ofter becomes more engaging and is more likely to leave a lasting impression with students. Read how schools are taking a page from the Hollywood playbook to craft content that truly connects. —Eduwire Editors