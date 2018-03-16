Tufts Uses Mapping Tool to Gather Student Input on Social, Physical Campus Needs (Campus Technology)

"A recent initiative at Tufts University reached out to students to gather ideas for campus improvements. The Tufts Community Union Senate's "Brown & Blueprint" program asked undergraduates for comments and feedback on the physical aspects of the campus as well as how students build community (or not) within those spaces."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

By mapping out facilities requests and concerns to pinpoint physical locations, institutions can get an aerial view on interaction with the campus. Additionally, it opens channels for students to provide feedback on their learning environments. —Eduwire Editors