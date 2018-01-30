The Jump in Video Learning Amplifies Residential Networking Requirements (EdTech Magazine)

"Today’s college dorm room would be nothing without a strong Wi-Fi signal. The “2017 State of ResNet Report” proves that residential hall networking is a growing priority on campus. The study notes that 70.5 percent of institutions have dedicated 1GB of bandwidth or more to residential halls, up from just 25.5 percent in 2012."—Source: xxx



WHY THIS MATTERS:

As video becomes an increasingly important learning tool, can residential networks keep up? This article from EdTech Magazine takes a look into ResNet bandwidth management. —Eduwire Editors