"When Tess Messiha was prescribed three weeks' bed rest during her pregnancy, she was worried she would have to take a leave of absence from school."—Source: The L.A. Times

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We think a lot about accessibility in higher ed, but it can be easy to forget how important interaction is in a face-to-face classroom. Read how telepresence robots help bring the full classroom experience to all students virtually. —Eduwire Editors