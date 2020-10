"Online courses are associated with higher retention and graduation rates, increased access and cost savings of as much as 50 percent, according to a new study from Arizona State University."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could online courses be an important part of retention? It certainly seems that way when you look at the results of study. Read how taking some courses online can help keep students on track, cut costs, and reduce time to completion. —Eduwire Editors