NYU doubles blockchain course offerings, launches nation's 'first’ major (EdScoop)

"New York University has recently doubled the number of courses it offers on blockchain technology, and students can now pursue the subject as an undergraduate major degree."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Due to the massive popularity of courses focused on blockchain at NYU, the school has crafted a new major in the NYU Stern School of Business. While other school’s have embraced courses centered around this digital ledger, NYU's offering is the first degree program focused on blockchain. —Eduwire Editors