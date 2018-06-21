Northern Virginia CC Partners with AWS for Cloud Degree Offering (Campus Technology)

"This fall, Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) will offer a Cloud Computing specialization for its Information Systems Technology (IST) associate of applied science degree. The college worked with Amazon Web Services' AWS Educate program to create the new degree offering, which is "designed to address one of the most pressing skill-demands in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and the nation," according to a news announcement."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This program is like an architecture degree but for the cloud. Students will learn nuances of the cloud environment, including virtualization, server management, and storage. Bonus: they will get real-time, real-world, hands-on experience with AWS. —Eduwire Editors