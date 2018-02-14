New Bentley U Arena to Double as Learning Lab for Students (Campus Technology)

"Bentley University has just completed construction of a new multipurpose arena that boasts the latest in sustainable design and green technology. The 76,000-square-foot facility will host the institution's hockey team as well as university events such as career fairs, high-profile speakers and concerts, according to a news release. But it will also provide students with a number of hands-on learning opportunities."—Source: Campus Technology



This new arena will do much more than simply housing events. Read how cutting-edge technologies will be harnessed to turn this green facility into a space for learning from real-world metrics. —Eduwire Editors