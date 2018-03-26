Multi-Media Support Technician

Institution: North Carolina State University

Post date: 03/26/2018

Location: Raleigh, NC

Job Summary:

The Center for Health Services Research is seeking an Instructional Designer to provide technology infrastructure in support of the myriad of projects and requests to enhance the Center's efforts.

Will design and develop learning and practicing experiences. Will work with project managers to create online learning modules and live web-based training session, instructor-lead training guides, and supporting materials following an instructional design process.

Will be responsible for conducting needs assessments, designing curriculum and analyzing them; design and develop instructional material for customer training courses; demonstrate and utilize effective needs analysis, project management, course development and evaluation skills.

Will utilize multimedia technology and authoring tools. Web maintenance and organization are musts. Other duties as assigned.

