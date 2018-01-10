Looking to boost AR and VR technology, University of Washington establishes center in Seattle (EdScoop)

"The University of Washington, hoping to get ahead in the burgeoning field of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), has launched the UW Reality Lab, a center for research, education and innovation in AR and VR."—Source: xxx



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Augmented and virtual reality are generating a whole lot of hype in general, but especially in higher ed to prepare students for future-ready jobs. Read how the UW Reality Lab is leveraging this growing interest to foster research in the AR and VR fields. —Eduwire Editors