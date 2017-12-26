Leveraging Technology to Drive Student Intelligence and Deliver a Great Student Experience

Engaging with students is more important today than ever before—students of all ages are experienced online shoppers who have been exposed to industry best practices from companies like Uber, Amazon and more. This means they have high expectations of their colleges and universities when it comes to the information they receive, in terms of content, context and medium. For postsecondary leaders, this poses a unique challenge, but at UNC Charlotte they are leveraging their customer lifecycle management system to ensure students are getting the information they need when they need it.

This Q&A is all about how to get more granular with analytics to better understand your university’s engagement efficacy, including email tracking. This thought leaders discuss how improved personalization and pin-point relevance in student communications are incredibly helpful for staff.