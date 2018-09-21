Let’s get together: How a CISO-CBO partnership can reduce information security risk (EdScoop)

"The story is familiar. An accounts payable clerk gets an email from the institution’s chief business officer, or CBO, requesting that an invoice be paid immediately via wire transfer. The clerk feels that the email is a bit strange, but not entirely out of the ordinary. After some internal deliberation, the accounts payable clerk decides to complete the transaction as requested. It is later discovered that the email was faked and the transaction was fraudulent."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When it comes to data security, two heads are better than one. Read how CISOs and CBOs can form a partnership to craft stronger strategies to mitigate risks, meet compliance requirements, and keep institutional data secure. —Eduwire Editors