Learning Technology Analyst III

Institution: Ohio University

Post date: 06/04/2018

Location: Athens, OH

Job Summary:

The Office of Information Technology ( OIT) is seeking an agile, customer-focused learning systems analyst to join our team. This position is part of our Academic Technology team and is focused on designing and supporting technology solutions that directly advance OHIO's mission to be the nations best transformative learning community. If you enjoy designing technology solutions that are user-centered and thrive in a fast paced, rapidly evolving environment, please consider applying.

This position will provide technical leadership for OHIO's suite of learning technology solutions including the learning management system, student engagement and response systems, and related systems and services. The role of the learning systems analyst is to understand institutional needs and ensure that technology solutions meet those needs in alignment with institutional strategies and priorities. Primary responsibilities include technology assessment, application administration and configuration, requirements gathering, process and workflow design, and leadership of small to medium size projects. A successful candidate will have a passion for education and technology, an ability to learn quickly awhile adapting to and leading change, and a detail oriented approach to designing and developing enterprise scale technology solutions.

This position supports the Office of Information Technology ( OIT) in delivering customer-oriented enterprise class IT services that are robust and secure while advancing Ohio University's commitment to be the nation's best transformative learning community. OIT is a service-driven, values-oriented technology organization that is dedicated to delivering high quality technology services to the University community.

