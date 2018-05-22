IT Solutions Set the Stage for the Connected Campus (EdTech Magazine)

"To adults who graduated from college a decade or more ago, the idea of picking an institution based on its Wi-Fi connection may seem silly. But in fact, students who do so are making a strategic decision about their educations. Students today don’t just live online; they also learn online. Consequently, a college that makes it difficult for students to use mobile devices to connect with peers and online resources isn’t just putting its enrollment numbers at risk. It is also doing a disservice to its current and future students."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

IT teams are tasked with managing institutional connectivity in the face of growing demand, as students bring more and more devices to campus. While this is no small job, it can be broken down into more digestible areas of consideration that will help make sure your IT solutions hit all the right notes and facilitate a more connected campus infrastructure. —Eduwire Editors