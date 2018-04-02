Institution: Alfred State College

Post date: 04/02/2018

Location: Alfred, NY

Job Summary:



Reporting to the Director of Online Learning, the Instructional Designer is responsible for supporting the development of high quality, technology-mediated academic courses and programs for the online and hybrid classrooms. The candidate will provide LMS support to faculty and students in collaboration with support departments. The candidate will consult, train, and serve as a resource to faulty in the design, development, evaluation, and revision of teaching, learning, and assessment needs to support a learning-centered environment. The candidate will further facilitate the learning-centered environment and student experience in online courses and programs guided by the OPEN SUNY Guide for Concierges.

