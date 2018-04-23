Instructional Designer-Academic Innovation & Distance Education

Institution: Bunker Hill Community College

Post date: 04/23/2018

Location: Boston, MA

Job Summary:



The Instructional Designer (ID) is responsible for exploring, identifying, developing, and supporting digital and face-to-face instructional technology solutions that promote student learning. The ID will collaborate with members of the Academic Innovation & Distance Education team to:

Work collaboratively with faculty subject matter experts to analyze instructional outcomes, develop learning objectives, structure learning activities and assessments, and deliver high-quality learning experiences that leverage learning science and academic technologies.

Analyze and apply tested and innovative trends in digital learning technologies, pedagogies, and instructional design to engage educators to see learning from the students' perspective in order to design learning experiences that are engaging and impactful.

Provide individual and group consultation services to faculty as they enhance their teaching skills, design online, hybrid, and web-enhanced courses, and integrate academic technology effectively into instruction.

Partner with faculty subject matter experts to author digital learning courses and create supporting material/media (audio, video, simulations, etc.), exercises, activities, and assessment tools.

Diagnose problems and offer assistance when faculty and students run into technical problems navigating academic technologies supported by the Academic Innovation & Distance Education unit.

Maintain accurate, timely, and thorough project documentation, including course folders, for all instructional design activity.

Design, create and host effective and innovative faculty and student tutorials, workshops, training sessions, and institutes, using face-to-face, multimedia, and digital delivery methods, in conjunction with the adoption and deployment of digital learning tools and academic technologies on campus.

Provide consultation for faculty design teams engaged in curricular and co-curricular integration projects.

Collaborate with LifeMap Commons to facilitate curriculum development and assessment related to BHCC LifeMap integration.

Partner with representatives from IT and the administration to ensure the integrity and efficacy of academic technologies used on campus.

Promote Academic Innovation & Distance Education initiatives throughout the college via workshops, internal websites and electronic communications, committees and other groups, and meetings with department members and division deans.

Pursue continuous professional growth, development and research in the areas of instructional design, learning science and the use of high-impact academic technology and teaching practice.

