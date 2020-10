"With the rapid growth of distance learning technologies over the past decade, education has become available to more students than ever. More than 6.3 million American students took at least one online course in fall 2016, a number that continues to increase annually."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Need a primer on the tenets of Universal Design for online learning? You won’t want to miss this advice from eCampus News. —Eduwire Editors