How One Email From You Could Help Students Succeed (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"A few years ago, Zoë Cohen noticed a troubling sign in her 'Physiology of the Immune System' course: A larger number of students than usual had failed the first exam. Cohen had changed up the way she taught the course that year, part of a broader push toward active learning at the University of Arizona, where she is an assistant professor. The different style was probably a big adjustment for her upper-level students after years of taking lecture-based courses, she thought."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sometimes, just a little bit of personalized encouragement can go a long way. Read how this professor sent emails to nudge students in a large course back on track. —Eduwire Editors