How Everyone Benefits from Badging: A Guide to Mainstreaming Digital Credentials (The EvoLLLution)

"Digital badging has been on our radar in one form or another since the mid 2000s. Think about your first Xbox experience years ago, when you’d gleefully collect digital badges for each new level you conquered in your favorite game. Or perhaps you’re currently using fitness trackers with apps that send along encouraging badges and fireworks as you achieve your fitness goals each day. Or maybe you’ve experienced working in the corporate sector for Cisco, Microsoft or IBM, where you’ve earned digital microcredentials for specific work accomplishments."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Has your campus embraced microcredentials? Read why developing a solid badging program can be a win-win for institutions and learners. —Eduwire Editors