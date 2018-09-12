Topics

Get on board with data integration (eCampus News)

"The modern, public university is arguably facing more strain than ever before—both from outside and inside its walls. Marked by new competitors and declining funding, the state of today’s higher-ed marketplace has driven more public universities to turn to technology as a holy grail for readying them to compete."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Is your institution harvesting and leveraging data in ways that can affect meaningful change? Read how data integration can be a game-changer for schools that want to boost their reputation and amp up the student experience. —Eduwire Editors