Game on: How UNLV is teaching students the esports business (Education Dive)

"At 30,000-square-feet, it’s small stakes by Vegas standards, but the Esports Arena at the Luxor shows an industry on the rise. Visitors, many of whom are locals, pay to play at more than 100 PCs and consoles set in rows and clusters throughout the two-level space."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The esports industry has been gaining steam. While some universities have responded by creating clubs and incorporating esports into their athletics programs, UNLV is taking it further, teaching students about the business to prepare them for jobs in the industry. —Eduwire Editors