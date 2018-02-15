Florida Atlantic U Centralizes Video Management (Campus Technology)

"Florida Atlantic University has created a central repository for all academic video content on campus, including more than 10,000 existing videos that have been migrated to the new platform. The institution selected Sonic Foundry's Mediasite product to handle both lecture capture and video management across the university. "—Source: Campus Technology



WHY THIS MATTERS:

An institution with lecture capture tools generates a massive amount of academic video. This underscores the importance of a solid backend to keep content organized, from both a management and user perspective. Read how FAU chose a smart solution that makes content searchable and dovetails with the campus LMS. —Eduwire Editors