"Creating an online community that mirrors a school’s physical campus is another way to retain online students."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Wellness, orientation, student support, student life, study groups—all of the amenities available to students attending brick-and-mortar colleges must be available to remote learners as well. This article makes a cogent case for better online services for digital-only students. —Eduwire Editors