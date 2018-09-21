Enriching Higher Education Beyond the Four-Year Degree: The Merits of Flexible Credentialing (The EvoLLLution)

"As higher education moves towards personalized learning and prior learning assessment (PLA), the traditional four-year degree structure is becoming an increasingly ineffective means of educational assessment. In this interview, Andrea Keener discusses this shift away from the degree, and points out the merits of flexible credentialing for institutions, employers and learners alike."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To stay relevant, institutions need to respond to the changing needs of learners. The flexibility of credentials offer major benefits for nontraditional students who wouldn’t be able to commit to a traditional degree program. —Eduwire Editors