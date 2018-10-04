Topics

Education Department Warns Universities to Improve Identity Management (EdTech Magazine)

"The Education Department is encouraging universities to increase their identity management security systems as hackers target students with phishing scams to steal student loan refunds, according to a report from The Washington Post."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With phishing scams targeting students directly, the need for identity management improvements in higher ed is clear. Multi-factor authentication can take many forms, but it is a key component in making user data more secure. —Eduwire Editors