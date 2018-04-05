Computer Science Degrees and Technology’s Boom-and-Bust Cycle (EdSurge)

"Many economists call the current era of technology growth a boom era, not unlike previous gold rushes such as the Dot-com bubble. But the thing about bubbles is, they usually pop. And that has some people concerned. Is another bust on the horizon?"—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Tech jobs are going unfilled, and the number of students studying computer science is on the rise. But will the current tech boom be followed by a bust? Only time will tell, but for now these skills are in high demand. —Eduwire Editors