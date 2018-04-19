Colleges Simplify and Streamline IT with Hyperconverged Data Centers (EdTech Magazine)

"It was 2015, and Western Washington University had a data center full of aging technology: HPE 1U servers, storage area network (SAN) systems, storage arrays, Fibre Channel connections and the like. Half these systems were at end of life; the other half would be obsolete in a year. So WWU’s technology department had a decision to make. Keep going down the same path, or forge a new direction?"—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Is your institution considering making the leap into hypercongergence? Read why taking your data infrastructure to the next level can boost efficiencies and cut costs. —Eduwire Editors