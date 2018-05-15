College Hackathon Designers Tackle Accessibility Challenges (EdTech Magazine)

"Given the 11-hour timeframe, the founders of the Assistive Technology Hackathon don’t expect participants to produce usable products by the end of the event, says Jaya Narain, a doctoral student at MIT who helped launch ATHack as an undergrad. But because participants — who may be students, designers or community members — first meet at a dinner two weeks beforehand, many arrive at the event ready to go. The annual hackathon pairs students with individuals who have disabilities to create innovative, technology-based solutions for their challenges."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little teamwork can go a long way. In this hackathon, students and community members put their heads together to make processes more accessible via assistive technology. —Eduwire Editors