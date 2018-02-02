Blockchain in the Library? Researchers Explore Potential Applications (EdSurge)

"Blockchain is a hot topic—the buzzword of the year, according to The Guardian. The technology behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, blockchain promises a new, decentralized way of recording and storing data. Experts are speculating about its potential uses in business, law and education, and San José State University’s School of Information has received a $100,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to find out whether blockchain could be useful for libraries. "—Source: EdSurge



WHY THIS MATTERS:

We all know blockchain is the buzzword du jour, but how will this decentralized digital ledger truly impact our campuses? EdSurge takes an in-depth look at the potential use case in campus libraries. —Eduwire Editors