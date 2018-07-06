Blended Learning Is Proving More Effective Than Traditional Education (e-Learning Inside News)

"Online learning remains unpopular amongst professors and even with the general public. While many work actively to promote the notion that an online setting can serve as an analog to in-person education, there’s a wholly less controversial use of digital technology being used in and out of the classroom. It calls for a blend of online and in-person education, and there’s growing evidence that it surpasses traditional methods. Blended learning has proven itself as not only a teaching strategy that allows greater flexibility, but one that is more effective than traditional methods."—Source: e-Learning Inside News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The data goes in a few different directions here without being necessarily contradictory. One key takeaway: research shows that blended learning could be advantageous for specific subgroups including economically disenfranchised students. Don't miss conclusions from the Tennessee Department of Education. —Eduwire Editors