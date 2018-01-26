Azusa Pacific U Streamlines Financial Aid and Communication with Students (Campus Technology)

"Students at Azusa Pacific University have a new tool to help them complete financial aid forms on time and communicate with administrators and counselors in the financial aid office. The school is using CampusLogic, a student financial services platform, to make it easier for students and families to complete the financial aid process, according to a news announcement. "—Source: Campus Technology



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students will now have anytime anywhere access to forms and support thanks to this platform. —Eduwire Editors