Are You Still There? How a ‘Netflix’ Model For Advising Lost Its Luster (EdSurge)

"The “Netflix for education” analogy has become somewhat of a cliché for edtech companies using student data to recommend anything from courses to textbooks. The pitch is simple: Why waste time choosing, or leave it to chance of whether a human advisor will understand your unique situation, when an algorithm can tell what you want based on your academic history?"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What do you do when a over-hyped solution doesn’t live up to its initially perceived potential. In this case, an AI-driven advising system started strong, but has since fallen flat. Big questions remain about what, if any, impact this tool had on retention rates (which initially rose, but then fell) at the school. —Eduwire Editors