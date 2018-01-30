Are mobile apps a key to online student retention success? (Education Dive)

"The appeal of online education parallels an industry trend of growth in nontraditional students seeking faster, more flexible credentialing options. But while online enrollment may be going up across the board, retaining students in programs is a different kind of challenge. "—Source: Education Dive



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students have come to expect flexibility and mobility, but they also expect a flawless user experience when using their mobile device. Make sure your institution's mobile efforts are well researched to retain learners. —Eduwire Editors