"Jeff Bezos’ Amazon empire—which recently dabbled in home security, opened artificial intelligence-powered grocery stores, and started planning a second headquarters (and manufactured a vicious national competition out of it)—has not been idle in 2018. "—Source: Quartz



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It’s far too early to accurately predict what the hiring of Candace Thille (formerly of Stanford) will mean for Amazon. One thing is for sure — education appears to be a priority for the company. —Eduwire Editors