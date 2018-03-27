Topics

All-Flash Storage Keeps Things Humming in the Modern Data Center (EdTech Magazine)

By ()

All-Flash Storage Keeps Things Humming in the Modern Data Center (EdTech Magazine)

"To get the best performance for the least cost, servers, networks and storage components must play well together. Good storage is a must for workloads requiring a high volume of input/output operations per second (IOPS), such as virtualized servers and virtual desktop infrastructure, and to keep pace with powerful server and networking solutions."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how all-flash storage arrays are improving higher ed data center performance. EdTech Magazine shares helpful tips for institutions considering making the leap to scalable, new solutions. —Eduwire Editors