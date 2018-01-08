Adapting to Non-Traditional Students Creates Impetus to Innovate Traditional Models (The EvoLLLution)

"As institutions adjust to serve the growing non-traditional demographic, there’s a great opportunity to rethink the traditional postsecondary models around student service, credentialing and more that could lead to the development of a more accessible and innovative higher education ecosystem."—Source: The EvoLLLution



WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is an enlightening and inspiring Q&A about the benefits of recalibrating your scope to meet the needs of non-traditional students. From rethinking scheduling to investing in micro-credentials to getting more innovative about student retention, empowering a diverse student body will only make your school stronger and more agile.—Eduwire Editors