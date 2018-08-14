Institution: Brandman University

Post date: 08/14/2018

Location: Irvine, CA

Job Summary:



Under the general supervision of the Manager, Academic Technology the Academic Technology Support Specialist assists the various teams in providing more advanced technical, administrative and logistical support for online components of graduate and undergraduate courses. The AT Specialist provides support to the LMS (Learning Management System) users in the investigation, analysis, and resolution of all problems related specifically to Blackboard and its integrated applications.

Read Full Job Listing