A Researcher, an Advisor, and a Marketer Walk into a Predictive Analytics Tool… (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Predictive analytics is one of the hottest trends in higher education. Colleges and universities are flocking to the marketplace to invest in these new platforms, which centralize previously scattered student data and thus offer the potential for critical insights into students' future behavior"—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, predictive analytics aren’t the panacea, but, when their power is properly harnessed, they can make a major impact and help keep students on track for success. This article takes a look at the predictive analytics journey for one early adopter, Montgomery County Community College. —Eduwire Editors