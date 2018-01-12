5 key steps in developing a system for digital credentials (eCampus News)

"A new field guide for community college and university leaders outlines five key strategies to help institutions develop a system for digital credentials."—Source: eCampus News



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Let’s face it. There’s a gap between job seekers who want to share their skills and would-be employers who try to understand job applicants’ abilities. Read how the Colorado Community College System and other thought leaders are suggesting we address this critical gap. The main takeaway, with some innovative thinking and the right tools, higher education can be the bridge. —Eduwire Editors