XYZ Cultural Technology Adds Directors

XYZ Cultural Technology has promoted Joël Beauchamp, CTS, to director of operations and Christelle Chevrette as director of production.

Joel BeauchampBeauchamp has proven an asset to the team since he was hired as director of the installation department in November 2016. He has implemented new project and human resource management processes, as well as an after-sales program.

Christelle ChevretteChevrette brings a keen interest in project management and multimedia production she honed at companies such as id3 and Figure 55. At XYZ, she will be responsible for the production of various immersive experiences, including Statera, the 104th island, which will be showcased at the quai du Traversier de Sorel-Tracy (ferry dock) starting in June 2018.

With the opening of an office in Dubai and the hiring of new staff, XYZ Cultural Technology has doubled its personnel this past year as the company continues to pursue its strategic growth plan. “We have 75 ongoing projects,” said Jacques Larue, partner at the company. “We are happy to welcome Joël, Christelle, and several new employees into the fold. These key players will allow us to continue to deliver projects on time with the highest quality standards. We have a solid team, and our offices are bubbling with creative energy!”

In addition to Chevrette, XYZ has hired five new employees in the last two months: Ghislain Veronneau (integrating technician), Sylvain Boucher (programmer), Éric Freire (installation technician), Lizandro Acao (Level 2 IT technician), and Olivier Royer (after-sales service technician).