Ace Adds Choir Stick Mic

Ace Backstage uses wireless technology to support a totally portable choir configuration for its new Choir Stick Microphones.
- Ace Choir Stick Microphones (CSM) can be used in both wired and wireless applications by plugging directly into an existing Audio-Technica or Shure Wireless System.
- Featuring Audio-Technica and Shure elements with a variety of polar pattern options, the CSM boom arm mounts on any standard microphone stand and will not become unbalanced or tip even when fully extended, the company says.