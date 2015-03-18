WSDG Announces Spring Lecture and Seminar Schedule

Walters-Storyk Design Group-WSDG will launch a lecture/teaching series this spring. Company co-principals Beth Walters, Sergio Molho, Renato Cipriano, Dirk Noy, and John Storyk, will present a variety of lectures and classes (some open to the public) on the overall acoustic design process of studios and critical listening environments. Interested members of the audio community should contact WSDG for attendance details.

WSDG co-principal, John Storyk

United States Events

John Storyk’s two-hour presentation entitled “Architecture & Acoustics In Critical Listening Environments – Analysis & Prediction,” is open to the public on the following dates and locations:

March 28: SUNY New Paltz, NY

March 30: Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute, Baltimore, MD

April 3: University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida

April 16: University of New Haven, West Haven, CT

April 30: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY

June 16: WSDG co-principal/Interior Designer, Beth Walters and John Storyk will present a 2-hour AIA approved lecture entitled “Acoustics for Critical Listening Environments” at NeoCon Chicago, Il (USA’s largest interior design show). This marks WSDG’s 4th NeoCon presentation.

June 13-19: During Infocomm 2015, (Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla.), Sergio Molho, WSDG Partner/Director of International Relations, will present a lecture entitled “Fine Tune the Room as Well as the Technology.” The lecture is an Advanced Ability Level presentation for audio and AV professionals with 5+ years of industry experience.

This spring Storyk, an adjunct professor of Acoustics and Studio Design at the University of Colorado, Denver, and at Berklee College of Music, Boston, will once again lead courses at both schools.

On Wednesday April 1, 2015 at 2 p.m. EDT, Storyk will lead the webinar: Sound Quality For Networked Audio hosted by Sound & Video Contractor and Biamp.

Switzerland Event

WSDG partner, Dirk Noy continues his teaching work at ZHAW and SAE, both located in Zurich.

Brazil Event

Renato Cipriano, WSDG Partner/GM, Belo Horizonte, will present a course on “Architecture and Acoustics for the Sound Engineer” at the IAV School, São Paulo, Brazil on April 14 & 15.



For specific times and detailed information on these presentations, visit here.

