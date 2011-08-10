Alpha Video Selected by UT Arlington

Minneapolis, MN--Alpha Video Sports & Entertainment Group has been selected by The University of Texas at Arlington to design and install the broadcast and production systems for the university’s new 7,000-seat College Park Center.

The $78 million, 218,000-square-foot events center will be home to UT Arlington’s men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball teams and will provide the University a venue for concerts, speakers, commencements and other high-profile events. Construction is scheduled to be completed later this year.

Alpha Video Sports and Entertainment Group, headquartered in Edina, MN, will design and install a comprehensive suite of broadcast and production systems including a high-definition video replay control room, HD broadcast infrastructure cabling, an IPTV delivery network, HD LCD televisions, and a digital signage and digital menu board system.

Alpha Video’s own digital signage software, CastNET, has been select as the digital signage software to drive the content for the arena’s digital signage and digital menu board system. CastNET is a software platform for managing campus-wide deployments of digital signage. In addition, Alpha Video’s creative group, Alpha Video Creative, will design customized content for the system.

"The University of Texas at Arlington is building a world-class sporting and special events venue in College Park Center," said Jeffrey Volk, director, Alpha Video. "As we have worked with the University to design the requirements for the broadcast and production systems, we’ve been impressed with UT Arlington’s commitment to establish the new facility as one of the most technological advanced arenas in college sports.”

John Hall, UT Arlington's vice president for administration and campus operations, said Alpha Video was selected based on the company's highly competitive bid, extensive experience with collegiate arenas including those at the University of Nebraska and the University of Kansas and strong knowledge of arena technology and integration of their product.

"We are pleased to be moving forward with this aspect of College Park Center with such a highly qualified team," Hall added.