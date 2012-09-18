L-Acoustics Reveals ARCS WIDE and ARCS FOCUS Demo Schedule

Following the debut of its new ARCS WIDE and ARCS FOCUS systems at InfoComm in June, L-Acoustics has kicked off a busy global demo schedule beginning in mid-September.

In addition to highlighting Constant Curvature products like the ARCS WIDE and ARCS FOCUS, the demos will additionally cover L-Acoustics’ Coaxial (P and XT Series) and Variable Curvature (KARA and KIVA) systems and technologies.

L-Acoustics’ first U.S. demos will take place during WFX 2012’s Live Sound Compact Loudspeaker Demo at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from September 19 through 21, followed by two presentation days at the Irish American Heritage Center in Chicago on October 2 and 3.

Just over two weeks later, from October 19 to 21, the manufacturer will participate in the Live Design Concert Sound Master Class at the Las Vegas Convention Center before staging an additional October 23 demo session at the Houston headquarters of LD Systems, L-Acoustics’ newest Certified Provider. Finally, L-Acoustics will return to NYC’s New World Stages for three days of exclusive presentations and demos running from November 5 through 7.

“Within the span of less than two months, our customers in the North, South, East and West will all have an opportunity within their own region to personally experience a demonstration of our newest products,” says L-Acoustics regional sales manager, Dave Weidenhoffer. “In particular, we’re very excited to show off the performance of our new ARCS WIDE and ARCS FOCUS systems, which generated quite a buzz at the recent InfoComm convention in Las Vegas.”