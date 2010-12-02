Barco Sets Guinness World Record

- Kortrijk, Belgium -- Digital Cinema pioneer Barco has achieved a notable Guinness World Record. Its DP2K-32B digital cinema projector can now officially claim the title 'the brightest projector on the planet' after succeeding in a world record attempt. The model used for the record attempt was an off-the-shelf Barco DP2K-32B, equipped with a standard 7 kW Ushio lamp.
- The successful record attempt took place at Barco's own facilities in Kuurne, Belgium, on December 1, 2010 at 2pm local time. Witnessed and verified by Guinness Adjudicator Kaoru Ishikawa, a Barco DP2K-32B digital cinema projector achieved an exact brightness of 43,000 lumens after color correction to match the DCI color spectrum, measured at the center of a 4m² cinema screen at a distance of five meters from the projector. A certificate proving the successful record attempt was presented in person by Miss Ishikawa to Wim Buyens, Vice President of Barco Digital Cinema.
- “The projector's brightness is a crucial element in providing moviegoers with a captivating and immersive cinema experience. This is especially true in the case of 3D movies, which require a lot of brightness,” explained Wim Buyens. “This makes it very hard to efficiently project 3D content on larger screens, where only ultra-bright projectors can guarantee an optimal viewing experience. In this respect this world record is more than merely a technological achievement: it is an answer to one of 3D digital cinema's biggest challenges today.”
