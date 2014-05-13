VBrick Unveils Next Generation Enterprise Video Platform at Streaming Media East

VBrick Systems announced the market debut of VBrick Rev, a high availability, fault tolerant and massively scalable enterprise video platform that leverages distributed databases and elastic computing resources to bring the benefits of the cloud to enterprise video communications.

For business users, VBrick Rev delivers a new level of reliability and performance for enterprise live webcasting. Its elasticity ensures that system resources can burst as needed so all viewers can access a webcast—even when tens of thousands of users access the system simultaneously. Viewers will also enjoy VBrick Rev’s sleek, modern user interface, which performs more like popular consumer video sites, offers collaboration and social media features, and has a responsive design that re-sizes for smartphone and tablet access.

IT and network teams using VBrick Rev can deliver video securely and scalably across their organizations while enjoying the same economy, management ease and flexibility of their other enterprise applications, like CRM. VBrick Rev enables enterprise video to become a predictable, monthly operating expense and frees operational staff from having to deploy, manage, upgrade and maintain fixed-expense dedicated on-premises hardware systems.

The platform’s powerful architecture dramatically improves system performance; in measurements of webcast onboarding, VBrick Rev is six times faster than a server-based system with the same load. Customers also benefit from high availability and reliability because VBrick Rev, unlike server-based platforms that rely on relational databases, can be deployed as multiple, distributed federated nodes that can be geographically dispersed in on premise data centers, in public clouds, or in private clouds.

VBrick Rev also provides exceptional economy by allowing enterprise customers to use flexible cloud computing resources, and to dynamically allocate those resources to different functions, rather than having to buy, manage and maintain dedicated on premise systems. VBrick Rev also enables organizations to leverage their existing investments in wide area network and unified communications systems using a cloud-based, hybrid model where the video management system is in the cloud and video content is delivered using systems behind-the-firewall.

VBrick Rev, which will be available summer 2014, will support the most widely used enterprise video applications including:

• Highly scalable live webcasts capable of reaching the laptop or mobile device of thousands or tens of thousands of employees located anywhere.

• Centralized video access, or “Enterprise YouTube,” providing a destination that enables authorized employees to access live webcasts and video-on-demand via a web browser from any device.

• Mass audience streaming from unified communications sources, such as a videoconferencing or Microsoft Lync—to create highly scalable live webcasts via the Enterprise YouTube “channel”.

• eCDN distribution, the backbone that enables video to be scalably delivered across the corporate WAN, whether using a system of dedicated media servers to transrate, transmux and relay live video, or a software agent partitioned off an enterprise WAN optimization solution.

• Integrated multi-screen publishing, leveraging the same, cloud-architected management system in a hybrid model using on-premise publish points to stream live video to screens from corporate lobbies to lunchrooms.