Vaddio Debuts RoboSHOT 12 USB

The What: The Vaddio RoboSHOT 12 USB is an enterprise-class, HD PTZ conferencing camera.

The What Else: The key features of the RoboSHOT cameras are Tri-Synchronous Motion, the silent direct drive pan/tilt motors, advanced Exmor image sensor, wide-angle 12x lens, built-in web server and an advanced ISP (image signal processor). The lens is a multi-element, glass lens featuring a 12x optical zoom with a 73-degree-wide horizontal field of view. The latest generation Exmor 1/2.8-inch, 2.38 megapixel, full-HD (native 1080p/60) high-speed, low-noise CMOS image sensor combined with the new ISP produces vivid and realistic color with very fast, razor sharp auto-focus and iris routines. The RoboSHOT 12 USB has an PoE+ GB ethernet port and a built-in web server, which allows the user to power the camera and control the camera’s functions with an internal web page with any browser from anywhere in the world, over the IP network, while watching the RTSP format video stream with H.264 compression.